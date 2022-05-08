There are universal laws. Do not kill. Do not steal. Do not commit adultery. As summarized in the Bible’s Book of Micah, “Do justice.” Love mercy. Walk humbly.

There are myriad cultural laws and expectations. They are negotiable, variable and not universally applicable. But they are adhered to by certain groups, often religious groups.

I believe that whether to permit abortion is a religious choice. Killing other humans is universally wrong. The question is: When does “humanness’’ start?

Many people — Christian and Jewish — believe it to begin with breath. The Scriptures that Christians call the Old Testament speak repeatedly about the “breath of life.’’ People of that cultural era obviously considered life to start with breath. Some believe life begins with a heartbeat. Some believe it begins with sexual intercourse. These are religious beliefs.

We are privileged to live in a very culturally diverse society. Healthy cultural diversity has great benefits. It also poses certain requirements. Basically, the dominant group’s religion and mores cannot be imposed on its neighbors. Thankfully, the U.S. Constitution enshrines this.

I believe that abortion is rarely the best solution. That is my religious belief. I do not want our government to impose my religious belief on anybody else, however. That position kills healthy cultural diversity. We have seen the dress standards imposed on women in Iran and schooling prohibited for girls in Afghanistan when religious rules are codified as national law.

Please do not wish for our government to codify your religion.

Maynard Shirk

Manheim Township