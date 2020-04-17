On March 23, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill that abolished that state’s death penalty. Twenty-two states have now abolished the death penalty. Pennsylvania should join them.

The death penalty is a failed attempt at justice. It’s supposed to be the ultimate punishment for the worst of the worst offenders. But, in my view, it’s just an excuse to look tough on crime. The overwhelming majority of people sentenced to death will not be executed. Instead, we’ll waste millions of dollars getting and keeping them on death row indefinitely, while their cases undergo endless years of appeals that prevent victims’ families from getting closure.

There is bipartisan support for ending the death penalty in both Colorado and Pennsylvania. Colorado’s lawmakers acted on this support. It’s our turn.

Andrew Keck

Palmyra

Lebanon County