If you ask me, I say that we could save a lot of money by abolishing the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners once and for all.

What I read seemingly every week is that the commissioners pick fights with the people they don’t agree with. What is going on between them and the clerk of courts is anyone’s guess. Do we really need to pay these clowns nearly $100,000 per year to do nothing but fulfill their own agendas?

I also believe that the Republican commissioners serve the Republican Party of Lancaster County — the party pulls their strings and, make no mistake, these two puppets dance when they’re told to.

And how the commissioners could possibly be in charge of federal COVID-19 relief money is beyond me. As I see it, they were downplaying the pandemic right along with the rest of the right-wing idiots.

David Wilson

Columbia