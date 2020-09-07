The community gardeners of Willow Valley Communities take pleasure in donating much of our fresh produce to Solanco Food Bank. We often supplement our produce with additional produce from local growers. On a recent Monday, I was at The Corn Wagon, intending to buy six dozen ears to donate, when I realized I forgot my bags.

The usual crowd was there and ready to buy — a testimony to The Corn Wagon’s fine produce. I realized I could not possibly handle this task without some help. I asked another customer who was waiting if he could possibly grab two dozen for me when he had his quota in hand.

This most generous young man, Jeremiah, agreed to help. He got my two dozen and put the packages in my car while I was getting my corn. He even paid for the corn he picked out for me. I cannot thank him enough. His generosity helped to lift my spirits and, more importantly, helped to bring an enjoyable summertime treat to needy families in our community.

Jeremiah, thank you from the bottom of my heart. May the Lord bless you and your family.

Dick Coyne

West Lampeter Township