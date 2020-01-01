The holidays are always such a quandary. What to request for Christmas and what resolution to take into a new year ever beset the merrymaking.
Frivolity aside, what I most want is a Night of Clarity followed by the Dawning of Widespread Sincerity.
What I do not wish for are crudely fashioned play toys, soldiers of after-the-fact rationalization and seductive dollies of factual distraction. In their place, I much prefer the single orange of my father’s meager childhood to all the glitter of insincere rhetorical contrivance.
Insincerity is a noxious weed, which when sown too broadly yields a harvest of dishonesty. Clustered around that party’s tribal tree are the cheapest of emoluments, high in price yet negligible in worth. Their appearance may dazzle the eye of craven true believers, but they strain the credulity of the generous heart, especially those who believe in St. Nicholas.
The most ill-conceived gift of the season is the Babe of Conspiracy. To give birth to this illegitimate offspring of wild theory, the mind must divorce the obvious, dance with the improbable, and make love with the unbelievable. And its name shall be Corruption!
After all the drummers, dancers and golden rings, the song comes down to this: A Bird of Civility in a Tree of Honesty.
A new year of well-being for our country depends upon nothing less. More malicious political discourse will only render the ailment of partisanship incurably chronic.
Resolved: Honest speech of good will!
Eugene Clemens
Elizabethtown