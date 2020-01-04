I don’t know you, Tim Switch of East Hempfield Township, but thank you — as I also thank my brand, spanking new great-granddaughter Nora’s daily photos — for changing my mood instantly as I read LNP letters to the editor Dec. 28 (“A humorous interlude”). Oh, not to grouch and groan at the latest bad news first thing in the morning!
The worst thing about Donald Trump’s presidency is that most of the news describes awful, terrible, contentious behavior on every side, which has caused family and friendship feuds. Hooray for the brighter sides. May the new year bring many more hugs and laughs. Happy — seriously happy — New Year, everyone!
Nancy Frankhouser
Lancaster