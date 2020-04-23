During these tough times, many people find themselves turning to nonprofits for help. Whether seeking support to survive food insecurity, homelessness, or an emotional or physical crisis, people often seek out these organizations, many of which are staffed by volunteers.

These selfless men, women and, yes, sometimes even young people, devote themselves to helping others when in many instances it would be easier, and in these days certainly safer, to stay at home.

April 19-25 is National Volunteer Week. As the director of The Columbia Food Bank, I want to be one of the first to thank my volunteers not only for what they are doing during the COVID-19 crisis to help those in need, but also for what they do on a daily basis during “normal times.” I am in awe of their dedication to service — now more than ever — and I am proud and honored to work by their side.

So to all the volunteers out there, happy National Volunteer Week! And thank you for all your hard work. You are truly gifts from God.

Danielle J. Peters

Director

The Columbia Food Bank