When there is dissatisfaction with the economy — and certainly high inflation is creating problems for many — voters tend to support whatever party is not in the White House.

Yet many voters face a dilemma: Most Republicans want to outlaw or at least severely restrict access to abortions, whereas abortion rights are favored by a majority of Americans.

How to resolve this dilemma? One way is to consider how much relative power a legislator has to impact the economy vs. their impact on abortion rights.

Our current inflation is driven by multiple factors: Politicians have no control over Russia’s war in Ukraine or, domestically, the Federal Reserve’s politically independent policies. Only national legislation can affect some of the drivers of inflation and, furthermore, economic legislation only tends to have an impact over time.

But legislation to ban abortions would immediately impact our health care choices. We need representatives in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., who will protect our reproductive rights and “correct” the U.S. Supreme Court’s radical reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Because of the unpopularity of anti-abortion positions, some Republican candidates have started equivocating when asked about whether they support abortion bans.

April Weaver, the Republican candidate for the state’s 96th Legislative District, makes herself sound moderate on some issues, but before she ran for office she told an LNP | LancasterOnline letter writer that being anti-abortion is the reason she is a Republican ( “April Weaver and reproductive rights,” Sept. 23).

She now states that a proposed constitutional amendment regarding abortion rights would not change the current Pennsylvania laws that allow and regulate abortions — a claim that may be technically correct in the short term, but she has made no pledges to vote against laws banning abortions in Pennsylvania.

Given what’s at stake, please consider voting for Democratic candidates who are truthfully committed to supporting reproductive health care choice and privacy.

Nina Menke

Manheim Township