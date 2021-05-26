The May 13 LNP | LancasterOnline included an article about U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney being stripped of her leadership position in the House Republican Caucus (“Ouster shows Trump clout,” The Associated Press).

In light of this, I propose that all but one of the Republicans in the House be removed from office, since they are seemingly only there to toe the Trump party’s line.

This would save the taxpayers all the compensation for these representatives and still provide the same results, assuming that the one Republican would cast party-line votes on behalf of all the rest.

All they would have to do is take a loyalty oath to Donald Trump and ignore or just eliminate that other, apparently bothersome, oath to the Constitution.

John Wise

West Lampeter Township