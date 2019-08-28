Anybody who takes the time to separate recyclables obviously wants to do the right thing. The least expensive and most effective way to educate the public is via a large, brightly colored sticker the trash collector can slap on the recyclable container when it contains unwanted items. The container would not be emptied that week.
This can stop recycling problems overnight and not cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. The sticker can state, “If nonacceptable items are in container, they can’t be picked up,” and list them.
Jim McDonnell
Manor Township