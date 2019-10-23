China’s gross domestic product just reported a 27-year low. Considering China’s leaders lie, their economic slowdown is likely even worse than that. With many American companies now leaving China, it’s only a matter of time before President Donald Trump gets a trade deal favorable to our country. If it wasn’t for shifty Adam Schiff’s secret, behind-closed-doors impeachment show we’d likely already have a deal in place.
One suggestion I’d make: Everyone on the planet, except for Joe Biden, is aware that China’s theft of intellectual property is a threat to our economy and national security. China will continue reneging on trade negotiations until it is pressured to negotiate in good faith and believe Trump will get a second term. So why not give incentives — like no tariffs — on any goods manufactured by companies that currently operate in China that move their operations to Guatemala, El Salvador or Honduras? Help those people with new job opportunities to mitigate the reason to migrate to the U.S. At the same time, allow businesses moving there to ship tariff-free with fewer transportation costs.
Only operations currently being done in China, not any operations currently being done in the United States, would qualify. Decrease migrants illegally coming here, incentivize China to begin negotiating in good faith, and lower costs for businesses that make the move.
A trifecta!
Ted Fabianski
Manor Township