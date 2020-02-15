This is in response to the Feb. 3 letter “On tax dollars and private education.”
The letter writer is correct that a large majority of the contributions businesses make each year in order to receive offsetting tax credits through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program go to private schools and scholarship organizations set up in their names to underwrite tuition costs.
However, there’s another avenue that those same tax credit-eligible businesses can choose, for exactly the same tax credit relief, that entirely benefits public schools. They can choose to make contributions to an Educational Improvement Organization like the Lancaster Education Foundation (which supports the School District of Lancaster) or any of the other school foundations within Lancaster County. A list of eligible EIOs can be found here: bit.ly/stateEIOs.
A school foundation such as the Lancaster Education Foundation exists solely to benefit its affiliated public school district. The foundation uses Educational Improvement Tax Credit contributions to support dual high school-college enrollment at no cost for more than 270 students at McCaskey. We also use these funds to provide Venture Grants to teachers for innovative classroom programming, for districtwide enrichment programs and for other supplemental improvements. One of the reasons the foundation was just chosen as Fig’s 2020 Social Mission Partner is because our impact is so widespread and touches so many children’s lives.
We hope all tax credit-eligible businesses will direct more of their education-oriented donations to organizations like Lancaster Education Foundation that support public education. Together, we can make a difference in improving public education, too.
Ann Womble
Executive Director
Lancaster Education Foundation