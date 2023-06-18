Regarding the recent federal indictment of former President Donald Trump:

I have one major warning for people to hear. The Democrats and Trump’s detractors have to know that they can’t keep scoring balls and fouls against him. They need a home run. You can’t prosecute a guy half a dozen times and not score a home run once and still expect people to care about every indictment.

You can’t drum up a four-course Michelin-star restaurant meal and only come back with Little Caesars, unless you’re appeasing a crowd of 5-year-olds.

If you dislike Trump, beat him at the ballot box. If you can’t, perhaps you should analyze why you can’t. People vote for issues, and that’s why the Trump voter exists.

The DeSantis campaign has attacked Trump’s First Step Act. The DeSantis campaign has focused on economic conservatism, not the economic populism that got Trump elected in the first place.

Politicians who don’t understand their electorate focus on typical political platforms without realizing that most voters want political candidates who “get it.”

Prospective political candidates need to understand that real people are impacted by what you do in elected office. When zoning departments take an extra week to issue a permit, when a district judge issues a fine and when the Department of Justice decides to go after a former president and has so far failed, there are real world consequences for real people who live outside the bureaucracy of government.

Power without understanding of power breeds catastrophe.

Nate Rybner

Manheim Township