I’d be very happy if we could leave our clocks on standard time!

Just about the time children start boarding their buses in daylight we put them back in the darkness again.

And the same is true for driving to work in the morning on daylight saving time, with many forgetting about proper headlight use — or not wanting to observe it. Safety should be factored in.

There, I feel better already — without changing sleeping patterns, as well.

Roy Burkhart

West Hempfield Township