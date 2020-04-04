At moments like these, it is very clear that we need leaders who are well-informed, hardworking, compassionate and strong — leaders who seek to serve all of us. I believe Paul Daigle is such a leader and that is why I am supporting him for Congress in the 11th Congressional District (Lancaster and southern York counties).

As an educator, a mom and the school board president in Manheim Township, I am particularly interested in candidates for whom quality education is a priority. Daigle believes every student in our congressional district, and throughout the United States, deserves a high-quality education, regardless of their ZIP code.

His extensive experience in higher education has made him keenly aware that we need to provide affordable career pathways for our students, whether through vocational and technical training, military enlistment or through colleges and universities. He believes all students should be able to start their careers without crippling debt. And that the better educated our citizens are, the better we fare as a society.

I am particularly struck by Daigle’s optimism, despite the fear-filled times we find ourselves navigating. He embodies his campaign theme, “Believe in a better future.” I have enjoyed seeing him speak in person, mostly due to his engaging and charismatic approach to community service, his knowledge regarding what leading the 11th Congressional District would entail and his ready-to-serve attitude. I encourage you to support Paul Daigle in this year’s Democratic primary.

Nikki Rivera

Manheim Township