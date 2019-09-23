To LNP and residents of Manheim Township:
Barry Kauffman has been the conscience of Pennsylvania through some 30 years leading Common Cause Pennsylvania. He believes Manheim Township needs a community conscience. That’s why he’s running to join fellow Democrats Sam Mecum and Tom O’Brien as Manheim Township commissioners.
Events of the last year are proof that our current Republican leadership is not thinking of what’s best for our community. How could they be if even one commissioner considered the proposed Oregon Village development a done deal before public hearings began? How could they be when the Republican incumbents running for another term take campaign contributions from the developers?
Kauffman will insist on open and accountable decision-making on all issues that affect Manheim Township residents, including growth and sprawl, sustainable infrastructure and loss of our quality of life.
Kauffman believes the current leadership of our township’s government — the people who are supposed to work for us — has failed us. He won’t. He will work to ensure we are listened to. He will do his homework, carefully considering all issues. He will put the best interests of the community ahead of special interests.
Kauffman has worked on behalf of the citizens of Pennsylvania for 30 years. Now it’s time for him to work for the people of Manheim Township.
Elizabeth E. Brown
Manheim Township