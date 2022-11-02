What is on the line this election?

Remember how hopeful many of us were when Barack Obama first ran for president? “Yes we can” rang out, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of little Black girls and boys learning alongside little white boys and girls seemed more fully possible.

Now, white supremacist groups, doubling down on a return to segregation and hatred, are refusing to acknowledge our past slavery and inequality, while some of our schools increasingly resegregate.

Remember how inspired we were by a young girl from Sweden standing up, leading rallies for preserving our Earth and urging policy change for our endangered environment amid radical climate change?

Now, some candidates and current legislators rage against progress on clean air and water, limitations on gas and oil drilling and the move toward electric vehicles.

Many of us had the benefits of a good public education, and we joined with our neighbors in support of public schools that are open equally to all of our children.

Now, some legislators promote charter schools, cybercharter schools and vouchers that I believe increase segregation by race and income.

Remember when women raised their voices for equality and human rights over their bodies?

Now, a crackdown on girls, women and their doctors is sweeping the country, with what I view as inhumane state laws and a devastating impact on the health of half the population.

Remember our beautiful enshrined values of life, liberty and happiness, and the outstretched arms of Lady Liberty saying “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”?

Now, some politicians and candidates treat immigrants as less than human.

Can we do better than this? Yes we can! Vote for truth and democracy!

Jim Bartoli

Carlisle, Cumberland County