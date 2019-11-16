Just wanted to share an experience on Veterans Day that meant the world to me. At the checkout counter in the garden center at Stauffers of Kissel Hill in Lititz, the woman at the counter asked me if I was a veteran (they had a discount for veterans). In the past I would have said no. However, recently I have been thinking more about the fact that I was drafted during the Vietnam War and served for two years in a hospital in 1-W service. So I replied that I did not serve in the armed forces, and I was drafted and served in a hospital.
The woman said I will give you a discount and then she thanked me for my service. That is the first time I heard anyone acknowledge alternate service as serving the country. It brought me to tears to have my service time acknowledged — and on Veterans Day.
David Miron
Manheim Township