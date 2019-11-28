On Nov. 11, I was grocery shopping with my wife and daughter at Stauffers of Kissel Hill on Rohrerstown Road. Taking advantage of Stauffers’ annual discount for veterans, my bill was larger then usual. When I went to pay the bill and show proof of being a veteran, the cashier said, “Your bill has been paid.’’ I was stunned. A pleasant shock.
Many thanks to the person who was so generous. You warm people’s hearts and are one of those who make America great.
Thanks to Stauffers’ recognition of veterans.
Frances X. Schaller Jr.
Lancaster