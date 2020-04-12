Valentine’s Day was a very cold day, and I was getting a few grocery items at the Giant grocery store.

Halfway home, I discovered my engagement ring was missing (from my cold finger). I called the store right away, but no happy results, returned to the store and called again the next day. No news.

Finally, Feb. 18, I returned again to the store and was able to talk to two sympathetic female clerks. There were two rings turned in, but neither one was mine. A third clerk came by and said one was turned in on Valentine’s Day, and lo and behold there was my ring tucked away in a safe place in the office. I truly cried for joy. I am 92 years (young) and require a walker to navigate my daily chores, etc.

Since the good Samaritan who found my precious possession did not leave a name, I thank you so very much for your honesty and kindness.

God is good.

Nancy Grant

Manheim Township