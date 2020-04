My wife and I had to make a stop for lunch, and we stopped at a fast food restaurant on one of the major highways in Lancaster. As we went inside, all the patrons were very friendly and gave us a greeting. When we paid the bill for our food, one of the patrons said she was going to take care of our check. So this comment is for Maria, who made Lancaster a very friendly community, and we want to thank her for what she did.

Alton W. Knauss

Manheim Township