This is the middle of the third year of the Trump presidency. Maybe it’s time for him to be graded.

1. Infrastructure: In regard to improving the nation’s infrastructure, other than constantly harping on “the wall,” it doesn’t appear that he has done much of anything.

2. Health care: President Donald Trump seems bent on repealing the Affordable Care Act, which a lot of people depend on, with no replacement in sight.

3. The gun problem: Other than saying our background checks are already strong enough and offering thoughts and prayers when something does happen, he’s basically a no-show.

4. Climate change crisis: Trump’s answer to that problem is to ignore it. Something like Mad magazine’s Alfred E. Neuman saying, “What, me worry?”

5. Race relations: His answer is to demonize certain groups of people and thus embolden the actions of a nut with a gun.

6. World relations: For some reason, Trump insists on denigrating allies while cozying up to murderers like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.

7. The economy: During the Obama administration, the Dow rose more than 140% and the unemployment rate dropped from 10% in October 2009 to 4.7% as Barack Obama left office. While Trump likes to brag about his economy, it’s possible that so far he’s just been riding the Obama wave.

As for grading Trump, I don’t want to do that. A failing grade might negatively affect his fragile ego and who knows what he would do then.

Jack Blevins

Columbia