I would like to congratulate all of the YWCA Women of Achievement honorees (“YWCA names 6 Women of Achievement,” Aug. 30). The slate of honorees is making Lancaster a better place for all of us. Their work is inspiring, and it is humbling that I get to share a community with them.
And while I know that they all do great work, there is one particular candidate that I would like to personally congratulate. Kate Zimmerman, of Leadership Lancaster, has changed the way that I view the world.
What makes Zimmerman and Leadership Lancaster unique is their view that the right people with the proper tools can solve any problem. So it is their mission to connect capable, passionate people with the problems of our community and ensure that they have the tools to organize solutions.
By focusing on second-order solutions, the results of their work are exponential. The graduates of Leadership Lancaster’s core class are universally more empathetic, informed and motivated than when they started. And by empowering their grads to go on to community leadership roles, the lessons of Leadership Lancaster cascade throughout the community.
It is easy to get overwhelmed by the scale and difficulty of the problems facing us as a society. Zimmerman and Leadership Lancaster have never hesitated in their mission to improve our community. And while I don’t think that she is capable of individually solving all the problems facing Lancaster County, I have no doubt that the people who do solve our most difficult problems will be Leadership Lancaster grads.
Joshua Druce
Lancaster