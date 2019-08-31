Donald and his wife visited the land of Oz. Melania hoped the Wizard could help her get her smile back.
They were accompanied by the Cowardly Lion — Donald needed to regain his courage. He was afraid of the Russian bear Vladimir and the spooky troll Kim, and he was super afraid of Nice Nancy, the good witch of Capitol Hill.
Like the Tin Man, Donald also needed a heart. He was too fond of putting refugee children in cages and had no sympathy for the families who had been victims of mass shootings.
Finally, like the Scarecrow, he needed a brain. He couldn’t remember what he said from one day to the next. He couldn’t remember the details of anything, and he lied incessantly.
When they arrived in Oz, they quickly discovered that the Wizard was a small man who hid behind curtains and ranted at his subjects. He was a fake and a showman. Just like Donald.
Alas! Alas! What are they all to do?
And then Melania said, “Vote him out of office in 2020. Then we can all go home and live happily ever after.’’ She smiled for the first time in over three years.
After the 2020 election, life in America returned to normalcy.
Dan Betz
East Cocalico Township