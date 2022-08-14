Some random thoughts on today’s world:

In my view, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, Congressman Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman are all just looking out for themselves. They don’t care about you, at all! Don’t vote for them.

If using sexual connotations in the workplace can be considered sexual harassment, then why in the world is it OK to discuss sex with children in school?

Finally, I find it interesting that all abortion-rights activists have already had the privilege of being born.

Dean Hostetter

East Donegal Township