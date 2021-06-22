In my view, the United States is headed off a cliff for three major reasons.

First, I believe that domestic terrorism from the right — essentially supported by some in the Republican Party — seeks to destroy our primary government infrastructures and establish a totalitarian government. Along with their lies and disbelief in reality, they’ve seemingly gone completely off the rails — to the point of being inept, immoral and corrupt.

It started with President Ronald Reagan cutting taxes on the rich and big business, increasing wasteful defense spending, deregulating the financial industry and tripling the federal debt.

Second, it is estimated by some that within the next five years, 40% of all U.S. jobs will be done by robots, artificial intelligence or self-driving vehicles.

And third, it is estimated that by 2028 China will have a larger gross domestic product than the United States. This means that a power shift of economics and politics will move from the U.S. and Europe (Western Hemisphere) to China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and Australia (Eastern Hemisphere). I know which hemisphere I’m putting my money on.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall

Lebanon County