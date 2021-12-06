It’s easy today for us to believe in freedom of worship, tolerance and the rights of minorities.

William Penn preached these doctrines when it was dangerous to do so. And he practiced them at the cost of his own freedom and his own fortune.

Born to the aristocracy, Penn cast his lot with persecuted people and spent his wealth to establish and develop a colony where peace and freedom, charity and justice should prevail. His province offered civil and religious freedom, not only for Quakers, but for people of all nations and all creeds. Few men in the history of England and the United States have done as much as William Penn to develop democracy as a workable form of government. So precious are the freedoms and rights he helped to establish that legions of Americans have fought and died to preserve them for this nation.

S.M. Kindig

Manheim Township