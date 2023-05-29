Recently, I have been asked why it is important to remember a group of military veterans who perished years ago defending our country.

To my deceased U.S. Merchant Marine comrades:

You are lying in graves all around the world. You are lying in unmarked graves under all the oceans of the world. You are lying there in lieu of me. I survived — and democracy has survived.

Nothing is as cherished as freedom. I make an oath to you, my comrades, that for the few years I have remaining: You will not be forgotten!

And those willing to listen shall hear your valiant story! May your mantle and our flag never touch the ground.

These are my brothers.

These thoughts also encompass all branches of all services for all wars.

Thank you for your service!

Bill Balabanow

World War II Merchant Marine veteran

Manheim Township