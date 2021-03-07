Sadly, one of the giants of the community has passed away. Leon “Buddy” Glover was an assistant principal at J.P. McCaskey High School when I was a student there so long ago. Buddy was a tour de force of kindness. His towering height may have been intimidating if not always in juxtaposition with his warm smile.

He was always around, whether in the halls between classes, after school for sporting events or even in the summer preparing new students to transition to high school. His kindness and care for all were his defining qualities, and he was an ambassador who brought kids from all over Lancaster for the best education possible.

Buddy broke down barriers of race, creed and color because he only saw us as fertile minds that needed to prepare for their future. Skin color mattered not. He saw us all as one community, but he interacted with us intently, one student at time.

He knew there were still barriers to overcome, but he also was exceptionally skilled at demonstrating to us through word and deed that we are all born equal and should treat each other as such.

I hope the School District of Lancaster strongly considers renaming Southeast Middle School after Buddy. There have been several articles detailing Buddy’s commitment to the community of Lancaster and, after serving so honorably as the principal of what was then Edward Hand Junior High School, it is very fitting to name the building after such a local hero.

Brian Sauders, Ph.D.

J.P. McCaskey Class of 1989

Selkirk, New York