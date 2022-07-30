Much has been said and written about the age and deterioration of the existing electric power grid systems. Parts of the systems that were originally designed for 50 years of service have now passed 100 years of service. Consider the power failures and brownouts that have resulted.

The big push now is for electric vehicles. The cart is seemingly being placed before the horse. This is truly an interesting equation. We will need knowledgeable scientists, mathematicians and many years to solve this global problem — not politicians.

LNP | LancasterOnline: This seems to be a topic worthy of one of your investigative reporters.

Richard Rutter

Manheim Township