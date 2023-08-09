This is a response to the writer of the July 12 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Bills are slow to arrive in mail.”

I know a good way to handle bills not coming through the mail on time. I was frustrated and upset back when mail service was worse than it is now. I know the dates when bills are due, so I called to get addresses where I could send payments on time.

I have a card ministry and write a lot, and I’d rather have slow service than no service. I live in an apartment building and sometimes the postal carrier might miss a day or two, but I’m always happy for them to come. I’m sure they are doing the best they can.

Mary Dimitris

Lancaster