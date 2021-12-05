It was in 1517 that Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany. Luther’s action marked the start of the Protestant Reformation.

And now 504 years later, a Lancaster city preacher has posted a letter to the editor of LNP | LancasterOnline (“Affirm that hate has no place here,” Nov. 14 Sunday LNP). The Rev. Bob Ierien, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, wrote the very timely letter. In clear and forceful words, he spelled out the dangers connected with white supremacists.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports there were 838 active hate groups across the United States in 2020. That’s a frightening thought.

Robert Balthaser

Lebanon