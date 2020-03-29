As I walked the path in my community, my mind was busy thinking about the state of our country, and a president who’s shown his incompetence, in full view. He continues to fail miserably and to take advantage of any given situation.

But then I decided to look at the awakening of an early spring. Forsythia and daffodils are blooming. The yellow gives us a ray of sunshine. Streets are filled with cherry blossoms, giving us a reminder that life returns after the winter. The novel coronavirus is taking its toll, and we must wait it out. Isolation and restlessness can be difficult. We need to take a breath and step back.

Be grateful for what we have and be considerate of those without. My mother would say, “This too shall pass.” It won’t be easy, but it will give the next generations something to talk about. Many of us are fortunate enough to be able to still pay for groceries and household bills. This is not about those of us who still have an income. Take a few minutes to see what we can do. Check the food pantries and pet shelters. See if you can donate a few dollars or food. This is when all of us need to come together and forget our differences. We are the United States and we need to show the world we are supportive and caring. I plan on doing some knitting.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township