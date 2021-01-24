Stuart Wesbury was embarrassed (“Reflections from a dispirited supporter of President Trump,” Jan. 10 op-ed). He was “blindsided” by then-President Donald Trump’s message to the crowd in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Where has that embarrassment been for the four years that you’ve been supporting this man? Standing up for your principles doesn’t mean accepting a total lack of morality and ethics in your leader.

This actions around Jan. 6 are what we’ve seen from this man time after time, and you were silent. You are not alone.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano was there when the trouble started and by his own admission ran for home. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker decided he wouldn’t give full support to our transition of power by voting against accepting the results of the Pennsylvania electorate. They have both denounced what happened at the U.S. Capitol, but have, in my view, accepted and even condoned all of what has led us to this point. Now we are embarrassed. We should be.

Doug Shiffler

East Drumore Township