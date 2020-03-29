With all the chaos and divisiveness that has been going on in the world, maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that it takes something like COVID-19 to bring everything to a halt. This should be a time to reflect, go within ourselves, and think about what is really important to us: our families, friends. Everything happens for a reason. Maybe this is God’s way of saying, hey, look everyone, slow down. Appreciate the small things in life. Be kind, gentle and loving toward one another. God help and bless all of us through this difficult time. Amen.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township