I was surprised that there was no mention in your newspaper of the 50th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Day football game between the Lancaster Catholic High School Crusaders and the McCaskey Red Tornado. This was a big event in 1970 for the Lancaster area.

The excitement for the game began in August when summer practices began and grew until game day. At that time, there were no high school football games after the completion of the regular season schedule. As this newspaper reported, more than 11,000 fans were in attendance for this exciting football game. There was even an aerial picture of the crowd in the paper.

A Thanksgiving Day story this year could have recounted that game and included game pictures. Former players could have been contacted to reminisce about the day. This would have been a great story in these troubling times when people are looking for something to brighten their lives. I’m sure your readers would have enjoyed this step-back-in-time story when the Sports page on Thursday was just that — a page.

Leo C. Barninger

LCHS Class of 1971

Columbia