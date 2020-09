I want to thank Kevin Ressler, CEO at United Way of Lancaster County, for his measured, thoughtful and — most of all — nondivisive response to the need for changes in dealing with mental health issues (“We need a system for better responses,” Sept. 16 op-ed).

If only all discourse could be as intelligent and civil, while still strongly stating the case for much-needed changes. Congress could take a few lessons from him.

Thank you, Mr. Ressler!

Judy Griffith

Manheim Township