A big thank you to Bobby and Lisa of Lancaster EMS for their care of my wife after her recent injury at our home. She was treated with respect, dignity and encouragement throughout her ordeal.

We owe a lot to our local first responders and only realize how important they are in our lives when they are personally needed.

Thanks to all of you.

Keep up your wonderful care, Bobby and Lisa.

Glen Rottmund

Martic Townshipv