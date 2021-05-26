I’d like to say a word of thanks to the Lancaster County Voter Registration & Board of Elections and, in particular, to Diane Dunn, who coordinates absentee ballots. Twice now, I have been able to vote while studying in Britain. Twice, it has been a straightforward process. Twice, I have been able to call the office when I had a question and get an answer from Diane within five minutes to make sure I’ve followed the security procedures correctly. And twice, I have gotten confirmation that my ballot arrived on time and was ready to be counted. Efficiency, friendliness and election integrity — thanks to the county elections team for doing a first-class job!

Ben Pontz

Strasburg