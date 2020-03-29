For the last few weeks, two men have been conducting daily TV briefings about what they are doing in response to COVID-19: Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York and President Donald Trump. Cuomo’s briefing normally precedes Trump’s, and I’ve watched both of them.

The March 20 performances by both men were in stark contrast. The first briefing was delivered by a leader standing alone, giving clear orders and explanations, while taking full responsibility for what his decisions might mean. There was no question what the man was saying and he left me feeling that his actions at least have a shot at success. I was hopeful.

The briefing that followed was given by an overwhelmed misleader, standing with a bunch of sycophants (who found themselves trying to cover for Trump’s misstatements and stupidity), reading briefing notes in a gruff monotone and then, as he’s done pretty consistently since the pandemic started, trying to put lipstick on a pig by suggesting things aren’t as bad as they seem and that an ages-old malaria drug actually has a good shot (he “feels” it's worth trying) at stemming the virus. Trump’s performance left me confused, concerned and angry.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township