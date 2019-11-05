Once upon a time, there was a shrewd businessman who created thousands of jobs in the building, construction and hospitality industries, and built a brand synonymous with success.
Motivated by gratitude and appalled at the corruption permeating the nation’s capital, he decided to give back to the country he loves and run for president to ensure opportunity for future generations, and to drain the swamp (of corruption).
After his announcement, the Swamp Creatures and their media cohorts launched blistering attacks of ridicule. How dare an outsider believe he could defeat their anointed Swamp Queen?
Undeterred, he ran a vigorous campaign, holding rallies in states the Swamp Queen took for granted. Defying all the fake media polls, he rolled to victory.
The Swamp Creatures were aghast! Their larcenous lifestyle was suddenly threatened! What to do? Counterattack relentlessly! Deploy partisan informants inside the intelligence agencies for political advantage. Investigate ad nauseam to keep the White House off balance and preoccupied. Unleash the liberal media attack dogs. Call for impeachment every day since inauguration.
This president is no slouch — and now the Swamp Creatures are in a frenetic panic. They vainly attempt to railroad this president by conducting an impeachment inquiry, circumventing any attempts at a defense.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney John Durham is expanding the Department of Justice’s research into the origins of the puerile Mueller investigation. Squirm, Swamp Creatures — your day of reckoning is near.
James Uhernik
Manheim Township