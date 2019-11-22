Let’s see, you have an acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is a decorated Vietnam War veteran, graduated in the top 1% of his class at West Point, served under both Republican and Democratic presidents doing diplomatic work in Afghanistan, Iraq and Eastern Europe.
Compared to a draft dodger, habitual liar and self-centered egotist, who is more interested in his personal image over that of the country — and defies the Constitution?
Now, who would you believe?
George Mavros
East Hempfield Township