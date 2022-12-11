Oh, I am so warm and snuggly in this cozy, safe place. There seems to be more and more of me as my tissue takes form and shape.

Now I can move freely in this wonderful place. Sometimes I bump and something on the other side seems to touch me. This is more than I understand. I am tired and must rest now.

I awaken to violent movement. Someone is sobbing. My mother? I heard that name once. “You’re going to be a mother,’’ someone had said. I am secure here, and I want to comfort her, and tell her that everything will be all right; I will bring joy to her. (That’s what I feel. Joy. Who can explain joy?)

Time has little meaning for me, but my body space is getting smaller. My hands move and touch something — maybe my toes? Oh, such potential.

Then ... ouch. Until now I have not known pain. I cry, but have no breath for sound.

No longer is there potential for a smile, or a touch to the face I’ve waited to see. (Do you care that my eyes are blue like yours, I wonder?)

Instead, a red trash bag — cold, wet, bloody, smelly — is just kicked aside as I’m thrown in.

But then a kind hand picked me up, lovingly, and held me close. His love for me was greater than that of my mother’s, and I knew real joy. He was Jesus.

F.W. Keener

Elizabethtown