On a recent morning, I applied at the Pennsylvania driver’s license center on Lincoln Highway East for a new federally approved driver’s license with a “star” on the right corner (Real ID) that will allow me air travel within the U.S., as well as easy access to federal buildings and military installations.
The parking lot was practically filled, so of course I braced myself for the interminable bureaucratic wait ahead of me. Surprise, surprise! I was in and out in 20 minutes and at the last window when I picked up my new license, which will not expire until 2026, I commented on the convenience and speed of the center. The friendly clerk replied, “Tell your friends!” So, I am taking her advice with this letter to the editor. Twenty minutes! Can you believe that?
I have one very, very important tip: Have all of your paperwork in order first.
Rodney Bowers
Quarryville