In regard to the Aug. 15 letter “Trump from A to Z”: It is said that it takes nine positive words to right a negative. Following is “Trump from A to Z” from a positive viewpoint.

A — Amazing.

B — Brilliant.

C — Considerate.

D — Decent.

E — Excellent.

F — Funny.

G — Genius.

H — Hilarious.

I — Intuitive.

J — Jokester.

K — Keen.

L — Loving.

M — Mastermind.

N — Nice.

O — Optimistic.

P — Praying president.

Q — Quirky.

R — Reunites.

S — Sane.

T — Triumphant.

U — Unifier.

V — Victorious.

W — Well-groomed.

X — Xenial (community person).

Y — Yes to America.

Z — Zealous.

Mary Ann King

Lancaster