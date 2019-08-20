In regard to the Aug. 15 letter “Trump from A to Z”: It is said that it takes nine positive words to right a negative. Following is “Trump from A to Z” from a positive viewpoint.
A — Amazing.
B — Brilliant.
C — Considerate.
D — Decent.
E — Excellent.
F — Funny.
G — Genius.
H — Hilarious.
I — Intuitive.
J — Jokester.
K — Keen.
L — Loving.
M — Mastermind.
N — Nice.
O — Optimistic.
P — Praying president.
Q — Quirky.
R — Reunites.
S — Sane.
T — Triumphant.
U — Unifier.
V — Victorious.
W — Well-groomed.
X — Xenial (community person).
Y — Yes to America.
Z — Zealous.
Mary Ann King
Lancaster