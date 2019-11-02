In honor of the effort (finally) to cleanse our country from the stain of the worst president ever, here is a set of verses emphasizing just a few of the reasons he should be tossed.
First, last and daily, he lies about almost everything, even (inexplicably) where his father was born.
At lying, our Donald’s the best —
head, shoulders and gut o’er the rest!
Says what pops in his head,
then denies what he said.
With logic he never was blessed.
In spite of multiple clearly racist actions, he claims, “I don't have a racist bone in my body!”
“I’ve no racist bones," Donald sneers,
but his racism clearly appears
when he won’t rent to blacks,
and the browns he attacks.
What’s racist? The fat twixt his ears?
The withdrawal from Syria deserves two limericks, because even some Republicans admitted its stupidity.
Trump ordered: Abandon the Kurds.
“They’re no angels” were his exact words.
What? The Turks then attack?
And the Russians are back?
Oh, well, planning ahead’s for the birds!
The supreme commander’s to blame
for treating a war like a game.
He gave green light to Turks.
Now the world thinks we’re jerks.
Captain Chaos should be the jerk’s name!
Finally, the essence of his attitude:
That “phony emoluments clause”
is no reason for me to pause;
I’ll accept foreign offers
to augment my coffers.
I’m president! Immune from all laws!
Chuck Gaston
Manheim Township