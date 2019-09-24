Some folks have reported that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker responds to written concerns with form letters. Perhaps that is our fault. Let us give him something to sink his teeth into and then gauge his response.
How about:
Congressman Smucker, will you please consider submitting a bill that initiates a two-year military draft for young males who, by their 25th birthday, do not have full-time employment or are not full-time students? Please include GI Bill educational benefits as a bridge for veterans with two or more years of military service. Thank you.
This suggestion is a reflection from the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam-era generations, when a majority of young adults discovered their calling and foundation for productive and happy lives. Many served in the military where trades and tech schools formed a basis for future career jobs and/or advanced education, in newfound fields of interest.
Hopefully, Smucker’s Anabaptist heritage (which is also mine) will not deter him from positive follow-up on my suggestion.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township