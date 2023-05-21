Just a suggestion to those who may be planning to donate to former President Donald Trump’s legal defense: Instead, since he is a billionaire, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, UNICEF, World Central Kitchen or any other worthwhile charity.

Regarding the partnership between WITF and LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline: It sounds great. We enjoy our daily paper and we hope that the printed edition keeps going strong. Thanks!

Anna Stauffer

Pequea Township