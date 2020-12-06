Thank you, Ann Womble, for the most succinct and eloquent analysis of the current political situation in America today (“Reflections from a former Republican on the fact-free GOP,” Nov. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

You have expressed what millions of Americans have been thinking since 2016. All voters would do well to read it and take it to heart. Hopefully, the politicians will put aside their egos and desire for power and control and work together to address our societal needs.

Nancy Blechschmidt

Columbia