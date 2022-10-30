Congratulations to the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren and its friends and supporters for their public stand opposing Christian nationalism in an advertisement on Page A11 of the Oct. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Christian nationalism is quite simply a movement that uses Christianity as an excuse for prejudice and discrimination. It disavows many of God’s teachings and solidly opposes the concept of separation of church and state.

This country’s Founding Fathers specifically disavowed any connection between religion and government. These Christian nationalists offer nothing but division and discrimination, with no benefit to anyone.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown